Dear Friends and Colleagues,



On behalf of Grace Hernandez, Elizabeth Sharp, and Jaclyn Canes-Carrell, I am very happy to announce that we will be hosting the fourth annual Texas Women in Higher Education at Texas Tech University West Texas Regional Meeting. Once again, we will be featuring dynamic and engaged speakers representing students, staff, and faculty - and we envision the day to be an empowering and informative one that will speak directly to women and gender in institutions of higher education.



The keynote address will feature:

Shelby Knox, the Lubbock student who fought for comprehensive sex ed featured in the award-winning film, The Education of Shelby Knox

Marion Lipschutz and Rose Rosenblatt, the directors of The Education of Shelby Knox





Featured TTU speakers include:

Y'all Means All: The Importance of Gender Inclusive Language on College Campuses

Viet Nguyen and Emily Skidmore



The Metaphysical Challenges of Intersectionality

Valerie Borum



Serving Up Title IX: My Story in College Athletics and the Road to Gender Equity

Sandy Collins



I Kissed a Girl and My Campus Didn’t Like It: Safety and Well-being among Persons with Diverse Sexual and Gender Identities

Matthew Koehl, Tran Le, Amelia Talley, Dana Weiser



like a girl

Macy Tapp



Todo y nada

Tina Fuentes



Bringing Intersectional Feminism to the People: Combatting Sexism in a Community-based Film Series

Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, Allison Whitney



“So, what were you thinking?” Working through the Voices

Carol Sumner





ALL ARE WELCOME AND ENCOURAGED TO ATTEND. Please share this with all interested students, faculty, and staff.

Thank you!

Yours, Aliza

3/13/2019



Originator:

Wendy Vander Haeghen



Email:

Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu



Department:

Honors College



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/18/2019



Location:

TTU Student Union Building



