BE POSITIVE YOU'RE NEGATIVE!!

Join RISE next week in the SUB Llano/Lubbock Room from 11a-1pm for free STI/STD testing and HPV shots.

We will be giving out free condoms and safer sex information. Last appointment taken at 12:45pm.

to learn more please visit our website, follow us on social media, or contact our office.

@TTURISE

RISE@ttu.edu

806.742.2110