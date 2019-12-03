Dr. Heather Vellers (Mitochondrial Biology in Exercise Physiology Laboratory) and Dr. Eric Rivas (Exercise & Thermal Integrative Physiology Laboratory) are currently accepting applications from undergraduate students interested in volunteering in our laboratories. Applicants must be willing to work a minimum of 10 hours a week, attend weekly lab meetings, be willing to work a minimum of 1 year and/or register for 3 credit hours (KIN 4000) per semester.

In the laboratory, assistance is needed with sample preparations and experiments involving the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique. Outside of the laboratory, assistance is needed with literature searches, data entry, and manuscript and/or abstract/poster presentations. Briefly, the primary project will consist of human plasma samples where we will analyze a biomarker of excessive oxidative stress – circulating cell-free mitochondrial DNA – and its role in exercise and heat acclimation.

Research assistants will be trained and mentored by Drs. Vellers and Rivas, and graduate students in the labs. Exceptional undergraduate students will have the opportunity to present results at scientific meetings or through academic publications. Drs. Vellers and Rivas will also be willing to write a letter of recommendation for students based on work in the lab and performance pending successful completion of two semesters in the labs. We are looking for students who are passionate, dependable, detail-focused, and responsible.

Required Qualifications: GPA of 3.0 or higher, able to work a minimum of 10 hours a week, attend weekly lab meetings, work a minimum of 1 year and/or register for 3 credit hours (KIN 4000) per semester.

Preferred Qualifications: Students that have basic laboratory skills (e.g. pipetting, performing accurate dilutions, using a centrifuge, performing PCR technique, etc.), although students with a strong desire and passion to learn are welcome to apply. Students from all academic standings will be considered (as early as first year students through Senior standing). A start date of April 2019 is preferred, though beginning in June is also acceptable.

Interested applicants in volunteering should email their resume/CV to Heather.Vellers@ttu.edu.