COME DANCING WITH US FOR SAINT PATRICK’S DAY!

FREE Irish set-dancing class

Saturday March 16 1-2PM: School of Music room M222

On Saturday March 16, join dance masters Anne Wharton and Jayme Smith for a FREE class in Irish set-dance. Set-dance is the social figure & couples dance associated with Irish traditional music, and it is easy, accessible, and fun!

Open to participants age 12 & up (younger with an adult companion), the class teaches the jigs, reels, polkas, slides, and hornpipes of the Irish tradition. Anne Wharton and Jayme Smith, both expert set-dancers with experience in both Ireland and North America, will lead you through the steps and figures, to the accompaniment of *live* music.

No prior experience necessary. Wear comfortable loose clothing and hard-soled shoes.

Free weekend parking in the School of Music parking lot.







