Recently winning both his sixth Latin Grammy and the Latin American Music Award for “Best Tour of 2018,” Mexican singer, icon, and one of the most successful artists in Latin American history, Luis Miguel, has announced 2019 North American tour dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 18-date tour will kick off on June 1 in Phoenix, AZ and will make it's stop in Lubbock July 5.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, March 15, but Texas Tech students, faculty and staff will have an early opportunity to purchase tickets Thursday, March 14 10am-10pm. Visit www.selectaseatlubbock.com
and use code MASHUP for your special pre-sale opportunity.