The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with the University Data Center will be upgrading to new modernized server infrastructure, Friday, March 15th starting at 3:00 am and lasting until 7:00 am Central Daylight Time (CDT). Customers may experience a brief interruption during this window, for the following services:
eRaider Authentication
Digital Signage
Internet Address Forwards/Redirects
JAWS License Manager
Lyris List Manager
Should you experience any issues with any of these listed services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.