Scheduled Maintenance affecting multiple TTU IT Services, Friday, March 15th

The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with the University Data Center will be upgrading to new modernized server infrastructure, Friday, March 15th starting at 3:00 am and lasting until 7:00 am Central Daylight Time (CDT).  Customers may experience a brief interruption during this window, for the following services: 

eRaider Authentication

Digital Signage

Internet Address Forwards/Redirects

JAWS License Manager

Lyris List Manager

 

Should you experience any issues with any of these listed services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu 
3/13/2019

ITTS Systems

itts.systems@ttu.edu

Technology Support


