The TTU IT Division, working in cooperation with the University Data Center will be upgrading to new modernized server infrastructure, Friday, March 15th starting at 3:00 am and lasting until 7:00 am Central Daylight Time (CDT). Customers may experience a brief interruption during this window, for the following services: eRaider Authentication Digital Signage Internet Address Forwards/Redirects JAWS License Manager Lyris List Manager Should you experience any issues with any of these listed services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/13/2019



ITTS Systems



itts.systems@ttu.edu



Technology Support





IT Announcements

