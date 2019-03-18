TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Future of the Transatlantic Alliance Presentation

Please join us as the former Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the Honorable Dr. A. Wess Mitchell, discusses the Future of the Transatlantic Alliance. This is an open forum for all students, faculty, and staff.
Posted:
3/14/2019

Originator:
Reagan Ribordy

Email:
reagan.ribordy@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/18/2019

Location:
SUB- Lubbock Room

