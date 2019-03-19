Join us all week for events across campus celebrating diversity on campus.

Tuesday, March 19

11:00 am - 12:20 pm

"Not Just a Hashtag: Returning to the Roots of Intersectionality" by Morgan Allen

Mesa Room

Hosted by W&GS Minor/Psychology Major

Come join our undergraduate minor, Morgan Allen, as she leads a forum on the current usage of intersectionality. This presentation will cover the importance of knowing the history of terms such as intersectionality, as well as the danger that comes with a lack of understanding of the origin and definition of this term. Afterwards, there will be a brief Q&A where guests may ask questions about the research Morgan has been doing.

11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Walk a Mile in Tech Council on Family Relations' Shoes

Free Speech Area

The Walk a Mile in Our Shoes Campaign is meant to provide curious Texas Tech students with the opportunity to learn more about people from a certain background that they are unfamiliar with. As human beings, we may be quick to attach certain stereotypes to people based off of what we've heard and not what we've witnessed. Join us every day of the week to learn about a different group in an open and friendly environment.

11:00 am - 2:00 pm

What Makes You Diverse in Your Department?

CopyMail

Hosted by SWE

Come join the Society of Women Engineers and tell what makes you diverse on our bulletin boards and see what others have to say as well.

11:00 am - 2:00 pm

"Celebrating Diversity in the Workplace"- Staff Only

Red Raider Lounge

Hosted by Staff Senate

Join various staff around campus to discuss ways we incorporate diversity, equity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Tie Dye-versity

SUB Courtyard

Hosted by RISE

Come by and tie dye a free shirt we will provide for you: you can pick colors that match your Identities or just pick some of your favorites. Let's celebrate diversity among the Texas Tech community!

5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Leading a Successful Organization: How to be an Effective Agent of Social Justice Change

Lubbock Room

Hosted by Student Involvement

Student organization leaders, come join us for a workshop to better understand social justice and how your organization can be an ally in the work against systematic oppression. You might know what Social Justice is and what it means but do you know how to be an agent of change in your community? Join us for a great workshop featuring Ben Braddock Social Justice Educator from Residence Life. RSVP

5:30-6:30 pm

Zumba Around the World

Rec Room 114

Hosted by Fitness and Wellness

5:30 pm

Civil Counterpoints- Perspectives on Pot: Marijuana in U.S. Society

SUB Red Raider Ballroom

By early 2019, ten states had legalized recreational and medical marijuana, and 23 more allowed medical use only. This represents a substantial shift from its criminalization during much of the 20th century, including fervent anti-drug messaging by state and federal governments and non-governmental organizations. Yet marijuana remains a divisive topic across the U.S. population and many of its institutions. This interactive session will bring together experts from various fields to discuss, with the public, issues surrounding marijuana use from multiple vantage points including health, economics, politics, social impacts and law enforcement.

5:30-7:30 pm

Body Project Session 1

TTU Library, Study Room 404

Hosted by The Body Project

The Body Project is a group aimed at helping people feel better about their bodies. In this program, students get to attend two, 2-hour sessions designed to improve body image. This body image group promotes the message of inclusivity and acceptance regardless of age, gender, size, shape, or skin color.

Student have found the Body Project has improved body satisfaction, reduced risk for eating disorders, and improved school and social functioning for hundreds of young women across the US.

The sessions are held on TTU campus and are free for anyone to attend! If you would like to participate in a group, email BodyProjectTTU@gmail.com to register.

The Body Project is not a therapy group, treatment program, or support group. If you are in need of these resources, please contact the TTU Psychology Clinic.

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/BodyProjectTTUhttps://www.instagram.com/BodyProjectTTU

7:00-9:00 pm

Queer Reels, Real Topics Film Series: Southwest of Salem: Lesbian Latinas Fight for Justice

Red Raider Lounge

Hosted by Office of LGBTQIA

Winner of a Peabody Award, a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Documentary, and a Critic's Choice Award for Best First Feature, SOUTHWEST OF SALEM excavates the nightmarish persecution of Elizabeth Ramirez, Cassandra Rivera, Kristie Mayhugh, and Anna Vasquez, four Latina lesbians wrongfully convicted of gang-raping two little girls in San Antonio, Texas. Using the women's home video footage from 21 years ago combined with recent verite footage and interviews, the film explores their personal narratives and their search for exculpatory evidence. Together with attorneys, the film culminates with the women being released from prison to await their searing new exoneration hearings in San Antonio. As lesbian women of color, these women hold intersecting identities that make them the most vulnerable to incarceration. The film unravels the interplay of mythology, homophobia, and prosecutorial fervor that led to their indictment. SOUTHWEST OF SALEM premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was an Official Selection at the Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival.

Follow @ttusub for event updates and changes