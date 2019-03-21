Join us all week for events across campus celebrating diversity on campus.

Thursday, March 21

11:00-12:00

Discover the Ivory Coast

Free Speech Area

Hosted by Made in Cote d'Ivoire

Would you like to know more about the country that exports 30% of the WORLD's cocoa? Are you taking a French class and would like to practice with a native French speaker? Or perhaps, you are a soccer fan and would like to talk with someone who is just as enthusiastic as you are about this sport. Whether you fall in one or none of the category above, come on by the SUB Courtyard and grab a fresh hibiscus drink while learning more about the beautiful country that the Ivory Coast is!

11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Walk a Mile in Sigma Delta Pi's Shoes

Free Speech Area

The Walk a Mile in Our Shoes Campaign is meant to provide curious Texas Tech students with the opportunity to learn more about people from a certain background that they are unfamiliar with. As human beings, we may be quick to attach certain stereotypes to people based off of what we've heard and not what we've witnessed. Join us every day of the week to learn about a different group in an open and friendly environment.

11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Challenging Stereotypes: We are the World

CopyMail

Hosted by Staff Senate

Have you ever been stereotyped? Join us as we shatter stereotypes by sharing who you are not and who you really are. Red Raiders come from far and wide. Come and share where you are from by placing a pin on our global map!

11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Identity Sand Art

SUB North Plaza

Hosted by SAB (Student Activities Board)

What represents you? Express your identity with SAB and make your own personalized sand art decoration that is as unique as you are! Free while supplies last. Rainout: SUB Courtyard

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

BARNGA- A Simulation of Cultural Clashes

Traditions Room

Hosted by CFAS

In Barnga, participants experience the shock of realizing that despite many similarities, people of differing cultures perceive things differently. Participants learn that they must understand and reconcile these differences if they want to function effectively in a cross-cultural group.

3:00-5:00 pm

True Colors

Mesa Room

Hosted by Student Involvement

Have you ever wondered how your personality temperament and others effects how you communicate or work together in groups? Come learn what your primary color is and how your color spectrum impacts your group interactions. This workshop will be interactive from beginning to end! RSVP

3:00-5:00 pm

Association for Computing Machinery

Senate Room





10:00 pm

Mary, Queen of Scots

Late Night Movie

SUB Escondido Theatre

Hosted by SAB

FREE w/ TTU Student ID LIMITED SEATING! Doors open at 30 minutes prior. We recommend arriving early for the best chance of getting a seat. FREE POPCORN from Hospitality Services

Follow @ttusub for event updates and changes