Friday's Diversity Week Schedule of Events

Today is the last day to participate in Diversity Week events that celebrate diversity on campus.

Friday, March 22

11:00 am - 1:00 pm 
Walk a Mile in Tech Italian Student Organization's Shoes 
Free Speech Area

The Walk a Mile in Our Shoes Campaign is meant to provide curious Texas Tech students with the opportunity to learn more about people from a certain background that they are unfamiliar with. As human beings, we may be quick to attach certain stereotypes to people based off of what we've heard and not what we've witnessed. Join us every day of the week to learn about a different group in an open and friendly environment.

11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Talk Dirty to Me
SUB Courtyard
Hosted by Department of Psychological Sciences 

Do you know how dirty and derogatory some of the things you say can be? Come learn about everyday microaggressions that regularly occur during conversations. This interactive activity allows participants to identify colloquial statements and match them to a corresponding explanation of why that statement is hurtful.

11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Processing Privilege
SUB Courtyard
Hosted by Department of Psychological Sciences

Every person benefits from privilege in some way, shape, or form. Processing Privilege is an interactive learning activity designed to help students explore the concept of privilege and discuss various ways they can use those privileges for equity and social justice (i.e., advocacy, allyship, etc.).

7:00-10:00 pm 
Game Night 
SUB Mesa Room 
Hosted by UMI

10:00 pm 
Mary, Queen of Scots 
Late Night Movie 
SUB Escondido Theatre 
Hosted by SAB

FREE w/ TTU Student ID LIMITED SEATING! Doors open at 30 minutes prior. We recommend arriving early for the best chance of getting a seat. FREE POPCORN from Hospitality Services

  Follow @ttusub for event updates and changes

 
