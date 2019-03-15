Thesis/Dissertation Pro-Tips - 9:30-11 a.m. March 19
• Learn the nuts and bolts of creating and submitting digital content.
• Locate where and how your thesis/dissertation is published and preserved.
(Also available online for distance students)
Quantitative Research Methods - an Overview - 11 - 11:50 a.m. March 21
• Learn different techniques of quantitative research
• Understand which type of investigation works with which method
(Also available online for distance students)
Predatory Publishing - 2-4 p.m. March 22
• Protect your academic reputation
• Distinguish predatory publishers from legitimate ones
• Avoid author fees to illegitimate journals
• Avoid registration fees for bogus conferences
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to