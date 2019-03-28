The next Safe-Science Series hosted by Lab Safety in the Department of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) will discuss PPE selection, use and disposal. EHS is hosting a speaker from Kimberly-Clark in collaboration with VWR.
March 28th | 12PM-1PM | TLPDC 153
In Dressing for Success, you’ll learn:
- How to select the right gloves for the job;
- The differences between the types of eye / face protection and when and how to use it;
- What OTGs are and if you need them;
- If you have the right protective features in your lab coat for your work; and
- How to put it all on, layer it up when needed, and take it all off when you’re done.
All faculty, staff and students are welcome to attend!
Register by noon on Monday, March 25th for FREE lunch during the workshop.