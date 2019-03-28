TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Dressing for Success! PPE workshop by Kimberly-Clark.

The next Safe-Science Series hosted by Lab Safety in the Department of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) will discuss PPE selection, use and disposal. EHS is hosting a speaker from Kimberly-Clark in collaboration with VWR.


March 28th | 12PM-1PM | TLPDC 153


In Dressing for Success, you’ll learn:

  • How to select the right gloves for the job;
  • The differences between the types of eye / face protection and when and how to use it;
  • What OTGs are and if you need them;
  • If you have the right protective features in your lab coat for your work; and
  • How to put it all on, layer it up when needed, and take it all off when you’re done.

Register through the TLPDC Events page: https://ttu.elementlms.com/

All faculty, staff and students are welcome to attend! 

Register by noon on Monday, March 25th for FREE lunch during the workshop.
3/15/2019

Heather Coats

heather.coats@ttu.edu

Environmental Health and Safety

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/28/2019

TLPDC 153

