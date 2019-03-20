



On Wednesday, March 20 from 9 to 2 on the west sidewalk between the Student Union Building and the Library, you'll have the chance to pick up overstock and slightly damaged TTU Press titles at $1.00 for any book or a shopping bag full for $5.00. Please feel to bring your own shopping bag!



All sales are final and supplies are limited. Event may be cancelled if there's inclement weather. For more information, call Texas Tech University Press at 806-834-5609 or email us at ttup@ttu.edu.

For more information about TTU Press: www.ttupress.org Posted:

3/15/2019



Originator:

John Brock



Email:

JOHN.BROCK@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Press



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/20/2019



Location:

SUB West Plaza by fountain



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

