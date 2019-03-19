Please join us next Tues (Mar. 19) at 6PM, SUB-Mesa Rm as PrideSTEM hosts a Job Market workshop in association with the University Career Center, which will include resume building, job search, and networking tools. This is open for anyone interested in pursuing their STEM career goals. Plus, our officer elections will begin for any student member to run.

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us next Tues (Mar. 19) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.