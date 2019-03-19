Please join us TODAY, Tues (Mar. 19) at 6PM, SUB-Mesa Rm as PrideSTEM opens its officer elections open to any student member to run for our officer positions (President, VP, Treasurer, Student Org Rep, Marketing officer). Your potential leadership will make a difference in continuing PrideSTEM into the future for students here at Texas Tech! Otherwise, it would not be possible for us to continue without your student support. Therefore, I call upon any student leaders interested to join us then. In addition, PrideSTEM will also host a Job Market workshop in association with the University Career Center that will include resume building, job search, and networking tools.

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. Please join us TODAY, Tues (Mar. 19) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.

