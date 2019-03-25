The Staff Senate is a place for current staff members to be a voice on issues and concerns of staff members across campus. Engage with the campus, participate in community outreach, and influence change. The Staff Senate slogan is "You Have a Voice." Are you someone who wants to engage in and influence change across campus? Do you know someone vocal about staff issues? Nominate yourself or someone else for Staff Senate by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/staffsenate/ and find your voice! #youhaveavoice #bethevoice Posted:

3/25/2019



Originator:

Amanda Adamson



Email:

amanda.adamson@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization

