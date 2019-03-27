TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Retirement Party Honoring Terrie Mora's 35 Years of Service!
Please join us in celebrating Terrie Mora and her 35 years of service as a Senior Purchaser with Procurement Services at TTU! A come and go retirement party will be held to honor her and her service and commitment to TTU on March 27, 2019 from 3-5 in the Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center.
Posted:
3/21/2019

Originator:
Brandon Harper

Email:
b.harper@ttu.edu

Department:
Procurement Services

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 3/27/2019

Location:
Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Categories