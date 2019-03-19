Join the Climate Center for our second Science by the Glass TODAY! Come enjoy food, drinks, and a talk by Dr. Asheley Landrum.

You can begin arriving as early as 5:00 for food and drinks. Dr. Landrum will begin speaking at 6:00pm, and the topic is "It's not a Planet, It's a Plane: Why some people believe the Earth is flat". Come early, it's expected to be a packed house!

The event will be held at Local Bar and Grill on Broadway, and parking is available across the street. All ages are welcome. Hope to see you there!