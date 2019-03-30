Seventh Annual International Arts and Culture Symposium The Symposium, co-sponsored by Sowoon Arts and Heritage and the Museum of TTU, brings scholars together to deepen the understanding of arts and culture. This year’s theme is “Tradition and Transition.” Prof. Tae Keun Yoo, a faculty member at the School of Design at Kyungil University in South Korea, is internationally recognized as the ceramic artist of the Korean Moon Jar and he is one of the most active and popular professional ceramic artists in South Korea. He will lecture and demonstrate making ceramics with a potter’s wheel, involving the audience onstage. Two Korean Tea Masters, Ms. Eun A Kim and Ms. Eun Yu Seok, will lecture and demonstrate proper tea etiquette. Prof. Jeffrey Noel Lastrapes, a graduate of Julliard School and currently a professor at the School of Music at TTU, will lecture and play classical cello music. The audience will be involved in this interactive performance. Dr. Sarah Johnson, Visiting Assisting Professor in TTU’s School of Theater and Dance will be emceeing this symposium. Door prizes will be given to the audience at this program.

When: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Texas Tech University, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Where: Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium and Sculpture Court, Museum of TTU, 4th Street and Indiana Avenue (West Entrance), Lubbock, TX 79409 Cost: FREE admission, FREE refreshments, FREE doorprizes, reception open to all attendees.

This program was made possible in part with a grant from Humanities Texas, the state a?liate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. This program was made possible in part with a grant from The Center for Global Understanding-Lubbock International Cultural Center, Inc. Posted:

3/28/2019



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/30/2019



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

