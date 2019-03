TTU Recreational Sports is hosting a 5k-9 Fun Run. Bring your favorite K-9 with you on this 5k fun run/1 mile walk.







Date:March 23, 2019



Time: 8:00am

Location: Urbanovsky Park







Price:

Rec Members: $10

Community Members: $20





***Dog must be up to date on shots







To Register please stop by the Fit-Well office or online at https://register.recsports.ttu.edu