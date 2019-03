Please join the Lubbock Society of the Archaeological Institute of America for a lecture by Alex, Assistant Professor of Classics and Archaeology at Carleton College, entitled

Booms and Busts in the Prehistoric Landscapes of the Mazi Plain (Northwest Attica, Greece) tomorrow,

This AIA Lecture is c

o-sponsored with the Department of History, the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, & Social Work, and the Humanities Center.





For more more information about events in the Lubbock Society of the AIA, see: https://www.depts.ttu. edu/classic_modern/aia/events. php





For the directions to the Education Building, see: http://www.ttu. edu/map/

We look forward to seeing you there.