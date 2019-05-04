Lubbock's April First Friday Art Trail will include visual and performing art exhibitions from TTU undergraduate students at the LHUCA Icehouse as part of the 11th annual Undergraduate Research Conference (URC).

The event will include artwork by Texas Tech University School of Art undergraduate students and theatre, dance, and music ensembles featuring undergraduates from the TTU College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Enjoy the URC exhibition, and then explore the rest of the trail.

Visual and Performing Arts Exhibition

Friday, April 5, 2019

6 - 8:30 p.m.

LHUCA Ice house





Performance Schedule

6:05 p.m. - 6:25 p.m. Jacob Nalle (TTU Composition Major)

6:30 p.m. - 6:50 p.m. Hannah Haeussler & Juliet Wallace

6:55 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. TTU Theatre Student Performance

7:20 p.m. - 7:40 p.m. TTU Tango Orchestra

7:45 p.m. - 8:05 p.m. TTU Theatre Student Performance

8:10 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Dancers With Soul

8:30 p.m. - 8:35 p.m. Closing Remarks