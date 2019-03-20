TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Agricultural Law presents Rep. Jodey Arrington and Agriculture
This coming Wednesday, March 20, the Agricultural Law Association is hosting Representative Jodey Arrington in the Lanier Auditorium. Rep. Arrington will be speaking about his time on the House Agriculture Committee and his experience as a member of the 2018 Farm Bill Conference Committee! Come have lunch with us and get an insight into our nations agricultural policy! Rosa’s tacos will be provided! See you on Wednesday!
3/19/2019

Austin Vincent

austin.c.vincent@ttu.edu

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/20/2019

Lanier Auditorium

