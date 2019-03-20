|
This coming Wednesday, March 20, the Agricultural Law Association is hosting Representative Jodey Arrington in the Lanier Auditorium. Rep. Arrington will be speaking about his time on the House Agriculture Committee and his experience as a member of the 2018 Farm Bill Conference Committee! Come have lunch with us and get an insight into our nations agricultural policy! Rosa’s tacos will be provided! See you on Wednesday!
3/19/2019
Austin Vincent
austin.c.vincent@ttu.edu
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/20/2019
Lanier Auditorium
