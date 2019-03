A discussion on careers in biotechnology, public health, patent law, start-ups, and MBA! Presented by Allie C. Smith PhD and Cameron Smith JD. Co-hosted by CISER SSO and Rawls STEM MBA program. Food and snacks as it lasts! RSVP using the link: https://bit.ly/2tOj6P4

Date: Tuesday, March 26 Time: 6 - 7:30 PM Location: Rawls College of Business, Room NW113

Questions or concerns? Contact Shrinidhi.joshi@ttu.edu or Vijayanta.Jain@ttu.edu



3/18/2019



Nidhi Joshi



shrinidhi.joshi@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 3/26/2019



Rawls College of Business, Room NW113



