The Remnant Trust Annual Lecture
How to Judge a Book by Its Cover; or, Why Studying Physical Books is Important

The way a book looks is the result of many decisions made by many people, including publishers, printers, binders, and designers. And the way a book looks subtly affects how we respond as we read it. By studying the material qualities of a book, we can learn a great deal about how that book was valued and marketed as well as about how it was handled and read.

The lecture is free and open to the public. A reception and exhibit of the books discussed in the lecture will follow. 

For parking registration, please call (806)742-0365 or e-mail info@theremnanttrust.com
Posted:
3/22/2019

Originator:
Alexander Root

Email:
alex.root@ttu.edu

Department:
Remnant Trust

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 3/27/2019

Location:
Formby Room, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library

