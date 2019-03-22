Eligibility: For full-time undergraduate students born outside the United States, regardless of citizenship, residency or national origin who have demonstrable financial need. The scholarship is for one academic year, but it may be renewable subject to continued academic achievement and financial need.



Contact: Dr. Joan Goodman-Williamson for additional information. (joan.williamson@ttu.edu) OIA 806.742.3667

For current TTU students: must have at least a 3.0 GPA; 15 earned credit hours per semester;

Entering or Transfer students: curriculum, test scores, and class ranking to be considered;

Timing: Applications are due by 1 May

Application procedure:

There is not an application form for this scholarship. Students should nominate themselves, providing as a single PDF file:

A cover sheet giving name of scholarship, student name, address, telephone number, email, R#, major field of study, and names and contact information of two recommenders (see below) Official transcripts Proof of birth outside the United States (copy of birth certificate; other documentation) A short (up to 1000 words, double-spaced) essay that discusses current academic interests and demonstrates financial need. Completed applications should be sent to: oia.scholarship@ttu.edu Two letters of recommendation should be sent directly by the recommender to Send applications to: oia.scholarship@ttu.edu

Award: The amount of the scholarship is up to $1000 for the academic year. It will be disbursed as a scholarship, paying tuition and fees first, with any remaining balance issued to the student by Student Business Services (SBS). In addition, this award is expected to waive out-of-state tuition for the award year and does not require any service to the University.



Contact: Dr. Joan Goodman-Williamson for additional information. (joan.williamson@ttu.edu) OIA 806.742.3667