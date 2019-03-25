We know that affordability is a top concern for today's students and that it heavily influences your choice of course materials. We want to help you find the course materials that work for you and that are affordable. The bookstore can help you implement a low cost OER based content option. LoudCloud Courseware from the bookstore lowers the cost of learning materials, is easy to customize and ensures frictionless first day class delivery. Currently there are over 40 courses available and with a rapidly expanding catalog you could reduce the cost of materials for your course to $25.

To learn more visit https://www.loudcloudcourseware.com. You can also contact the bookstore for more information. tori.sage@ttu.edu or give us a call at 742.3816 Posted:

