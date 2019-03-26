ABSTRACT: Of the quantum world, John Wheeler said: “If you are not completely confused by quantum mechanics, you do not understand it.” Niels Bohr said: “Those who are not shocked when they first come across quantum theory cannot possibly have understood it.” Indeed the crazy wave-particle duality of quantum particles is a case in point. The fact that knowledge of the particle’s quantum state is the key is another strange feature of the quantum. But these strange features can and do help us to accomplish miraculous things, e.g., the quantum computer which will be “billions” of times faster than its classical counterpart.





ABOUT THE SPEAKER: Marlan O. Scully is Distinguished Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Texas A&M University and Princeton University. He has been instrumental in many seminal contributions to laser science and quantum optics. He has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, the Academia Europaea, the Russian Academy of Sciences, and the Max Planck Society and has received numerous awards including the Charles H. Townes Award of the OSA, the Quantum Electronics Award of IEEE, the Elliott Cresson Medal of the Franklin Institute, the Adolph E. Lomb Medal of the OSA, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and the Alexander von Humboldt Distinguished Faculty Prize. More recently, he was awarded the OSA Frederic Ives Medal / Quinn Prize which recognizes overall distinction in optics and is the highest award of the society, was named Einstein Professor by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and received the Commemorative Medal of the Senate of the Czech Republic.