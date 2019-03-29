Dr. Ed Carter, Director of the School of Communications at Brigham Young University, will present “Freedom of the Press in International Law,” on Friday, March 29, from 11am-noon in MC 056. Dr Carter is an attorney, journalist and professor of communication. A description of his talk is below:



Freedom of the Press plays a vital role in the international law system. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights protects free press rights such as reporter's privilege and criticism of public official conduct, including false criticism if made in good faith. This presentation focuses on how and why international law distinguishes free press rights from the broader category of free expression rights, as well as the role of free press within international human rights law. The future of free press hinges on the belief by individuals and society in its value within the international community. Posted:

