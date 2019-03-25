Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineering

Special Seminar

Monday, March 25, 2019

CECE Room 209, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Chris Richgels, P. E.

Western Region Engineer for AGRU America

Topic: How to Manage Risk During the Design of Geosynthetic Systems

Abstract: There is a saying in the industry that, “nothing is ever built the way that it was designed.” When planning projects with geosynthetics, among the greatest risks to account for is the design itself. There are often secondary systems and items that are overlooked during the design process, which can lead to cumulative impacts to system stability. In this lecture, Chris Richgels, a civil engineer with over 24 years of experience in solid-waste engineering, provides three components to managing risk during the design of geosynthetics systems: mitigating the risk of slope failure, making data-driven decisions for extreme weather events and, specifically, how to manage risk. Students will also receive a design guidance, produce by Chris Richgels, that will provide helpful calculations on slope stability.

Bio: Christopher M. Richgels, PE, is the Senior Product Engineer for AGRU America. He earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from San Jose State University in 1987. He is a registered Civil Engineer with the State of California and has over 24 years’ experience in private and public solid waste engineering. Early in his career, Mr. Richgels served as the Facilities and Engineering manager for the Sacramento County Department of Waste Management and Recycling for 12 years. His primary responsibility there was the operation and regulatory compliance of the department’s Kiefer Landfill—an annual $20 million operation that first opened in 1967. Since then, he has published several technical papers and has presented to organizations such as SWANA, ASCE, Geosynthetics, Global Waste Management Symposium, and the SWANA Landfill Symposium. Most recently, Mr. Richgels has prepared landfill closures, facility designs, and hazardous waste containment projects as a private sector consultant. In 2013, he designed the first final cover system in California using a purely geosynthetic final cover system—ClosureTurf—for the Crazy Horse Landfill closure near Salinas, California.

*There will be a RAFFLE of gifts for the students.

Reception to follow: Hors d’oeuvres, CECE room 218