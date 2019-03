Vote TODAY for your favorite art

Vote TODAY for your favorite art!

Students, Faculty and Staff come vote for your favorite art made from recycled material!

Entries will be on display in the SUB Courtyard from 9-2. Posted:

3/28/2019



Originator:

Lynne Thurston



Email:

Lynne.Thurston@ttu.edu



Department:

USH Sustainability



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/28/2019



Location:

SUB Courtyard



