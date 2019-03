AAUP-TTU will hold its 2nd interactive Forum with TTU President and Provost.





Please RSVP to AAUP-TTU Chapter President Ramkumar (s.ramkumar@ttu.edu), due to seating limitations. Faculty will be interacting with the two senior administrators on topics of their concern and interest, and in the general interest of TTU. Posted:

3/20/2019



Originator:

SESHADRI S Ramkumar



Email:

s.ramkumar@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst of Environ and Human Health



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/3/2019



Location:

FORMBY ROOM, Southwest Collections, TTU Campus



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Faculty/Staff Organization