RECRUITER/ACCOUNT MANGER POSITION WITH INSIGHT GLOBAL

Insight Global is seeking qualified college graduates from universities nationwide who have experience in on-campus leadership, Greek life, athletics and/or internships. We offer a true career opportunity with top-notch training, promotions only from within and multiple career paths into management. Insight Global offers employees the benefits and security of working for a large, established corporation while also providing the upside and career advancement opportunities of working for a rapidly growing company.

 

If you are interested in applying, please visit the University Career Center job board, Hire Red Raiders. The full job description can be found via this link: https://ttu.12twenty.com/JobPostings#/jobPostings/27001701284505
Posted:
3/22/2019

Originator:
Monica Gomez

Email:
monica.gomez@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


