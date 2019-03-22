Insight Global is seeking qualified college graduates from universities nationwide who have experience in on-campus leadership, Greek life, athletics and/or internships. We offer a true career opportunity with top-notch training, promotions only from within and multiple career paths into management. Insight Global offers employees the benefits and security of working for a large, established corporation while also providing the upside and career advancement opportunities of working for a rapidly growing company.

If you are interested in applying, please visit the University Career Center job board, Hire Red Raiders. The full job description can be found via this link: https://ttu.12twenty.com/JobPostings#/jobPostings/27001701284505