Applications are now open for the Fall 2019/Spring 2020 cohort of the elite Teaching Effectiveness And Career EnHancement (TEACH) Program.



Applicants should be doctoral students (or graduate students in a terminal degree program) with official teaching appointments at TTU for both the fall and spring semesters of the 2019-2020 academic year. And yes… TEACH fellows who actively participate in the TEACH Program do receive a $500 stipend per semester. Program activities include workshop attendance, videotaped teaching observation, student evaluations, peer observations, completion of a professional teaching portfolio and curriculum design project, and work with individual consultants. Through these experiences in the TEACH Program, fellows can expect to identify and apply new instructional strategies to improve student learning in his/her courses; acquire knowledge, develop skills, and prepare documents to facilitate the transition to a career in academia; and develop relationships with university faculty, staff, and peers to maintain a spirit of collegiality in the pursuit of professional development. And numerous former TEACH Fellows have met with success on the job market based on their program experiences!



The application requirements include:



1. A completed application profile;



2. A personal statement from the applicant to include progress toward degree, previous teaching experience, career goals and reason for interest in the program, as well as discussion of their experience having their teaching evaluated and their response to the feedback;



3. Curriculum vitae;



4. Two faculty recommendations submitted via the online application system;



5. Students who speak English as a second language should provide the program director with a copy of the teaching recommendation letter emailed or given to them and their graduate advisors at the completion of the ITA workshop (or other official evidence of language proficiency).





Applicants with complete applications will also be invited to participate in one of several group interviews.

Interested applicants can access instructions and the link to the online application system at https://webportalapp.com/sp/ttuteach

The deadline for completed applications is 11:59 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019

For more information about the TEACH Program, please visit the TEACH website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Teach_Program/. If you have additional specific questions, please contact Dr. Allison Boye via email at allison.p.boye@ttu.edu or by calling 742-0133.