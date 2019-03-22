TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Summer Employment
Apply at:

https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/Cmx_Content.aspx?cpId=6

Must be able to work 20 hours during the week and summer 1 and 2


Contact Ariana at @ ariana.hernandez@ttu.edu for more information or questions.
Posted:
3/22/2019

Originator:
Demetri Board

Email:
demetri.board@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories