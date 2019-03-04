The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





The Other Side of Immigration





Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST)

Academic Classroom Building room 110 or via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/710384982





Based on over 700 interviews in Mexican towns where about half the population has left to work in the United States, The Other Side of Immigration asks why so many Mexicans come to the U.S. and what happens to the families and communities they leave behind. Through an approach that is both subtle and thought-provoking, this documentary provides a perspective on undocumented immigration rarely witnessed by American eyes, challenging audiences to imagine more creative and effective solutions. Roy Germano made The Other Side of Immigration while conducting Ph.D. fieldwork in rural Mexico with funding from the National Science Foundation.

http://www.theothersideofimmigration.com/. For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website:









