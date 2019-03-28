The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





Date: Thursday, March 28, 2019

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST)

Academic Classroom Building room 240





For Spaniards, nothing has expressed the country’s traditionally rigid gender roles more powerfully than the image of the male matador. So sacred was the bullfighter’s masculinity to Spanish identity that a 1908 law banned women from the sport. Ella Es El Matador [She Is The Matador] reveals the surprising history of the women who made such a law necessary, and offers fascinating profiles of two female matadors currently in the arena, the acclaimed Maripaz Vega and neophyte Eva Florencia. These women are gender pioneers by necessity. But what emerges as their truest motivation is their sheer passion—for bullfighting and the pursuit of a dream.

