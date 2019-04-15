|
Come and support TTU's McNair Scholars during our first McNair Scholars Research Symposium! This event is open to the university and light refreshments will be provided. Current McNair Scholars will present their research proposals in order to prepare them for their 8-week summer research internship. Proposal topics range from varying academic fields.
|Posted:
3/21/2019
Originator:
Tricia Phillips
Email:
latricia.phillips@ttu.edu
Department:
PI Carol Sumner
Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/15/2019
Location:
Library 309
Categories