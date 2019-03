The final Come and See programs of the 2018-19 season are on Thursday, March 28th or Saturday, March 30th from 10:30-noon.

The theme will be spring—spring colors, spring outfits, objects that are lovely, pretty, light. A recent donation of garments from 1900-1920—the Downton Abbey era, will be showcased.

Please RSVP to marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or at (806) 834-5146, if you are able to attend.