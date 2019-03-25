Thesis/Dissertation Pro-Tips - 2-3:30 p.m. March 26
• Learn the nuts and bolts of creating and submitting digital content.
• Locate where and how your thesis/dissertation is published and preserved.
(Also available online for distance students)
Cleaning up Messy Data: An Open Refine 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. March 28
• Understand what OpenRefine is and how to use it
• Learn data management concepts
• Practice mock data exercises to enhance capabilities
Copyright and Fair Use - 2-4 p.m. March 29
• Distinguish between what you can and cannot do with copyrighted works
• Understand fair use in educational settings
• Review case studies in academic settings
• Learn online tools to help evaluate your rights
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to