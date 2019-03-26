TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The 3rd Membership Meeting and Potluck of AWM Raiders

The Student Chapter of Association for Women in Mathematics at TTU is both undergraduate and graduate student organization affiliated with international AWM organization as a local student chapter, whose goal is to encourage students to study and to have active careers in the mathematical sciences. The AWM Student Chapter at TTU offers travel support for both undergraduate and graduate students who are active members of the organization.  Membership is open to ALL students and it is a free membership.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
3/22/2019

Originator:
Lale Asik

Email:
lale.asik@ttu.edu

Department:
Mathematics and Statistics

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 3/26/2019

Location:
The Department of Mathematics and Statistics - Room 238

Categories