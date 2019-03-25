|
The Museum of Texas Tech University is looking for any students, staff, or faculty, with Pueblo Indian heritage to participate in a museum education conservation about cultural input for museum interpretation. Free passes to the Museum of Texas Tech University's Moody Planetarium will be provided to all participants. Please contact Danielle Marshall at Danielle.marshall@ttu.edu or Dr. Jill Hoffman at Jill.hoffman@ttu.edu if interested.
|Posted:
3/25/2019
Originator:
Daniel Tyler
Email:
daniel.tyler@ttu.edu
Department:
Museum
