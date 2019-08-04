TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Museum Research Opportunity
The Museum of Texas Tech University is looking for any students, staff, or faculty, with Pueblo Indian heritage to participate in a museum education conversation about cultural input for museum interpretation. Free passes to the Museum of Texas Tech University's Moody Planetarium will be provided to all participants. Please contact Danielle Marshall at Danielle.marshall@ttu.edu or Dr. Jill Hoffman at Jill.hoffman@ttu.edu if interested. 
4/8/2019

Daniel Tyler

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Museum


