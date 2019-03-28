MARCH 2019 PROGRAM

Faculty Research Club: Hosted by the Office of Research Commercialization

THURSDAY March 28th, 2019 4:00 PM EAST Suite Level, 5th Floor East Side Texas Tech Club.

David Snow is the Senior Managing Director of the Office of Research and Commercialization . Dr. Snow will be sharing information about commercialization and licensing and how the office can aid faculty throughout the Texas Tech System.

Harvinder S. Gill is an Associate Professor of chemical engineering. His research interests span across diverse fields including vaccines, allergy immunotherapy, and stem cells. He develops innovative drug and vaccine delivery platforms to address challenges in these fields. Examples of these platforms include pollen grains for oral vaccine delivery, microneedles for allergy immunotherapy, and elastin-based proteins for stem cell culture and differentiation.

Roger Sutton is a Professor of Cell Physiology and Molecular Biophysics at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Dr. Sutton’s lab specializes in the 3D structure of C2 domains and his research interests lie around X-ray crystallography, membrane fusion, C2 domain biophysics (synaptotagmin and dysferlin). Dr. Sutton will be sharing his research experience that relates pure bench research to commercialization of Adeno-associated virus gene therapies.

Heather Carrasco is an Associate Professor in Accounting at the Rawls College of Business. Dr. Carrasco specializes in Accounting Information Systems, Auditing, and Emerging Markets. She will be discussing her research involving an innovative blockchain-based AIS that is designed to address a series of challenges faced by the cannabis industry, such as the lack of formal accounting, regulatory and tax compliance, limited banking service, product authentication, transaction verification, auditability, and consumer anonymity.

Ryan Litsey is an Associate Librarian and Head of Document Delivery. His research focused on getting faculty, students and staff of Texas Tech the resources they need to accomplish their academic mission as efficiently and effectively as possible. He has developed a number of software systems in use around the country to help accomplish this goal. Examples of these systems include Occam's Reader, the first and only system designed for the sharing of eBooks, the shipment tracking system OBILLSK, which tracks physical book shipments between libraries, and ALIEN a machine learning algorithm that manages the logistical arrangements of items in a given area.