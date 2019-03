Raiderland Native American Student Association is collecting unopened packages of pads and tampons for young, Native, women living on rural reservations until the end of April. If you would like to donate, please contact Kabl.Wilkerson@ttu.edu (President) or Jalaina.Douglas@ttu.edu. You may also drop off items at our weekly meetings, which are every Thursday at 7pm in the SUB.

