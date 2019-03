If you are in need of taking out your significant other out for a nice meal then come for "A Culinary tour of South America" at Skyviews located on the top floor of Texas Tech Plaza on the SE corner of University Ave and 19th Street.





Reservations can be made on skyviews.ttu.edu from 5:45 pm and every 15 minutes until 7:30 pm and are available on Wednesday March 27th and Thursday March 28th. Texas Tech Students pay only $25 per meal and Texas Tech Faculty Pay $30 per meal, a reduced cost for both!