SACNAS

Join us in welcoming Dr. Wakeman at our next Science in 3D event! This Wednesday, March 27th in CHEM 113 at 5:30 pm. Hope to see you there!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

Posted:
3/25/2019

Originator:
Christopher Flores

Email:
christopher.flores@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


