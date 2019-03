Join the Body Project and Delta Alpha Sigma Multicultural Sorority Inc. in learning more about body image, body positivy, and self-love and care. College can be tough but Loving the Skin You're In shouldn't be, join us in spreading the message of self love on March 27th from 6:00-8:00 in the Soapsuds room of the SUB!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.