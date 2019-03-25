The Thomas Jay Harris Institute is excited to announce the 4th Texas Tech University Hispanic/Latinx Research and Creativity Symposium March 28 & 29, 2019. The symposium will feature research and creative work by TTU faculty, staff, and graduate students, including panel presentations and discussions on the preservation of Tejano music; the Latino cyber-moral panic in the U.S.; borderlands culture; Noir chronicles and the migrant experience; recruitment, surveying, and interviewing Latinx newlyweds; the cultural impact of animals on the Comanche and peoples of the Llano Estacado; an analysis of a Spanglish Don Quijote; and stories of land abandonment and forest restoration in Latin America.
The symposium will also feature a distinguished guest speaker, Dr. Angharad N. Valdivia, professor in the College of Media at the University of Illinois, whose vibrant research combines the areas of ethnic studies, gender studies and Latin American studies. Dr. Valdivia will give a keynote address regarding “Spitfire Tales: Production of a Representation, Producing a Dignified Career,” on Friday, March 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m. in room 156 of the Media & Communication classroom building. Boxed lunches will be provided.
Please note that two Emerging Scholars sessions are scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 3:00 p.m. and Friday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. in CoMC 156 are designed for graduate students to present their work and receive feedback from Dr. Valdivia and other faculty.
Thursday, March 28, 2019 (all sessions meet in CoMC 156)
1:00 p.m.
Tejano Music & Borderlands Culture
Curtis Peoples, Southwest Collection
Cordelia Barrera, English
2:00 p.m.
Latino Cyber-Moral Panic in the U.S. & Recruitment, Surveying, and Interviewing of Latinx Newlyweds
Nadia Flores-Yeffal & David Elkins, Sociology, Anthropology & Social Work
Sylvia Niehuis, Human Development & Family Studies
3:00 p.m.
1st Emerging Scholars & Creators Session
Alfredo Aguilar, History
Corina Carmona, Visual Art/Fine Arts
4:00 p.m. End
Friday, March 29, 2019 (all sessions meet in CoMC 156)
10:00 a.m.
Noir Chronicles and the Migrant Experience, the Cultural Impact of Animals on the Comanche and Peoples of the Llano Estacado, a Spanglish Don Quijote and its Gains, and Land Abandonment and Forest Restoration in Latin America
Alicia Miklos, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures
John Beusterien, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures
Zachary Brandner, Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures
Carlos Portillo-Quintero, Natural Resources Management
11:30 a.m.
2nd Emerging Scholars & Creators Session
Zachary Hernandez, English
Sarah Cuevas, Communication Studies
Christina Jimenez Najera, Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication
12:30 p.m.
Keynote Address by Dr. Angharad N. Valdivia (University of Illinois): “Spitfire Tales: Production of a Representation, Producing a Dignified Career”
Boxed lunches served
1:30 p.m. End
For more information on the symposium, please contact Christina Jimenez Najera at christina.j.najera@ttu.edu.