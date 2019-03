Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, presents a forum on Dissertations & Theses in Hispanic Studies on Friday, March 29 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm in 351 Education Building. The event is free and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served.



Questions related to this event can be sent to texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

3/26/2019



Originator:

Gayle Jeffers



Email:

gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 3/25/2019



Location:

Room 354 Education



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization